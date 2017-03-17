Nemaha County Historical and Military Museum: More than a museum

Submitted by Dean Rial

Do you have a box of old letters from your grandmother’s attic? Do you have your father’s business papers? Or minutes from your mother’s favorite organization? Perhaps you have scrapbooks that your little sister made while in high school. Copies of unpublished works are historically significant and valuable. Digitized images of these documents can and should be saved for our grandchildren, community and future researchers.

The Nemaha County Historical Museum and Military Museum preserves and displays historical artifacts for tourists, school children, researchers and community members, but it does much more. The volunteers can preserve your documents by catalog and digitize them to the museum software and return all the documents to you.

What should be preserved? Historical materials that are unpublished and one-of-a-kind are priority, such as: letters, diaries, professional and business papers, speeches and lectures, minutes and reports, memoirs and reminiscences, photo albums and photographs, genealogical information, maps, artifacts, architectural drawings, audio and video recordings, printed materials. Newspapers do not need to be saved since they are microfilmed or digitized and available to the worldwide audience.

The volunteers at the museum can share the needed precautions to ensure a long life for the family papers. They are available to preserve the images of your collection into their museum software for future generations by emailing nchs@rainbowtel.net. However, there are financial benefits to donating your collection to a non-profit like Nemaha County Historical Society, Inc.

The museum volunteers can answer your questions and are on duty every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nemaha County Historical Museum, 113 North Sixth Street in Seneca or call 785-336-6366.