Nemaha County Sheriff 3.14.2017

ARRESTS

Tyrone J. Rose, 41, of Hiawatha was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 10 on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation. He was released on March 13 by the court on time served.

Patricia A. McKinney, 27, of Seneca was arrested on March 10 on a Nemaha County warrant for interference with law enforcement. McKinney was released on $5,000 surety bond on March 10 with a court date of 9:30 a.m. April 11.

Donald V. Larson, 34, of Humboldt, Neb., was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 10, on two Nemaha County warrants for failure to appear and two Brown County warrants for failure to appear and worthless check. Larson was released on own recognizance (OR) bonds on March 13 for all four warrants. Nemaha County Court date is at 10:30 a.m. March 30, and Brown County Court date is 9:30 a.m. on May 9.

Matthew Heideman, 29, of Seneca was arrested on March 10 on a Nemaha County warrant for interference with law enforcement. Heideman was released on March 10 on $5,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. April 11.

Brandy Scott, 24, of Beattie was arrested on March 11 on a Nemaha County warrant for interference with law enforcement. Scott was released on March 11 on $5,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. April 11.

Shawn Luginbill, 32, of Falls City, Neb., was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 11, on a commitment order from the court for an offense of driving while suspended. Luginbill was released on March 13 on time served.

William E. Walters, 55, of Morrowville was arrested on March 12 for the offenses of driving while suspended, no liability insurance, no current registration, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Walter was released on $4,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. April 11.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Sunday, Feb. 26, the NMSO took a report that on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 25, an unknown person took a drivers license and credit cards from a coat located in the women’s bathroom at 121 Main in Bern. Monetary loss is approximately $25.