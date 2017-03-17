Teresa Althouse

Teresa Kay Althouse, 57, of Fairview, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born one of three children to Norman and Nancy (Bloom) Brockhoff on Dec. 11, 1959, in Hiawatha. She was a lifelong resident of the Fairview area. Teresa attended Hiawatha schools and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1977.

Teresa grew up on the farm and enjoyed doing whatever needed to be done at the time: working cattle, mowing and baling hay, etc. She attended trade school to learn to be a beautician and owned a beauty shop a few years prior to helping her Dad in Grandpa’s Kitchen. She worked for nearly 20 years at Sac and Fox Casino working in various capacities through the years and retired due to poor health.

Survivors include sons Jake (Caitlyn) Althouse of Topeka and Louis (Trina) Althouse of Manhattan; grandchildren Jules and Kellen; parents Norm and Nancy Brockhoff of Fairview; brothers Charlie (Nellie) Brockhoff and David (Vickie) Brockhoff; and many beloved family members and friends.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Reverend Sean Kilgo officiating, followed by a meal at the Community Center in Fairview. The family met with friends 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to be used for funeral costs. A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

The Sabetha Herald 3/22/2017