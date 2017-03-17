Vera Derby Adcock

Vera Derby Adcock, 96, formerly of Topeka died on Friday, March 10, 2017, in El Dorado.

She was born Oct. 13, 1920, at Goff, the daughter of Otho and Estella M. Hanks Johnstone. She was raised at Oakley, returning to Goff when she graduated high school. She married her husband, George Derby, in Nemaha County in 1941. She lived in Topeka from 1948 until 1973 and worked at the Capper Foundation. George died in 1977.

Vera lived in Truth or Consequence, N.M., for many years. She married Kenneth Adcock in 1982, and he died in 2001. She loved watching westerns, and enjoyed music. She loved to travel, seeing all 50 states and Scotland.

She is survived by her sons, Farris (Janet) Derby of Augusta, and David Derby of Topeka; and several generations of grandchildren.

Vera also was preceded in death by her daughter Georgia Sorrels; two sisters, Lois and Doris; and brother, Herb.

Graveside service was held at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice of Wichita.

