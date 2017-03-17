Wetmore High, Middle Schools release third quarter honor rolls
Wetmore High School
The following students were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)
Seniors: Rachel Bloom, Mariah Jones and Walker Uhl.
Juniors: McKayla Henry and Alena Pfrang.
Sophomores: Ally Davis, Joel Hutfles and Seth Shumaker.
Freshmen: Shayla Ball and John Lamberson.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Seniors: Aaron Achten, Kyle Bloom, Dakota McQueen, and Trenton Rowland.
Sophomores: Curtis Bloom, Mariah Ramirez and Lauryn Scott.
Freshmen: Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers and Michael Hemenway.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Senior: Alex Potter.
Juniors: Myrna Crismas, Jill Henry, Ethan Osterhaus and Jossie Shumaker.
Sophomores: Sophia Amon, Noah Ball, Alyssa Montgomery and Cole Strathman.
Freshmen: Lindsay Barnett and Kevin Shumaker.
Wetmore Middle School
The following students were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2016-17 academic year:
High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Alyssa Bloom, Kaitlyn Ramirez and Austin Smith.
Seventh Grade: Eric Bloom, Campbell Brown, Taylor Fillmore, Braden Henry and Kenzie Strathman.
Sixth Grade: Allison Ramirez.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Shayla Hughes, Jasmine Johnson, Abby Shumaker and Ross Shumaker.
Seventh Grade: Tyson Ball, Juliana Crismas and Calissa Wallace.
Sixth Grade: Faith Bloom, Jacob Carls, Alyssa Hughes and Allison Ramirez.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Brandon Cole, Alvana Crismas, Alana Dice, Kaile McQueen and Reagan Osterhaus.
Seventh Grade: Alina Garcia, Colby Hanzlicek, Stephanie Hughes, Carter Montgomery, Haley Murrow and Rachel Vandiver.
Sixth Grade: Grant Fulkerson, Dierk Hanzlicek, Alex Rowland and Kyler Wommack.
0 Comments