Wetmore High, Middle Schools release third quarter honor rolls

Wetmore High School

The following students were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.

High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Seniors: Rachel Bloom, Mariah Jones and Walker Uhl.

Juniors: McKayla Henry and Alena Pfrang.

Sophomores: Ally Davis, Joel Hutfles and Seth Shumaker.

Freshmen: Shayla Ball and John Lamberson.

Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Seniors: Aaron Achten, Kyle Bloom, Dakota McQueen, and Trenton Rowland.

Sophomores: Curtis Bloom, Mariah Ramirez and Lauryn Scott.

Freshmen: Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers and Michael Hemenway.

Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Senior: Alex Potter.

Juniors: Myrna Crismas, Jill Henry, Ethan Osterhaus and Jossie Shumaker.

Sophomores: Sophia Amon, Noah Ball, Alyssa Montgomery and Cole Strathman.

Freshmen: Lindsay Barnett and Kevin Shumaker.

Wetmore Middle School

The following students were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2016-17 academic year:

High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Alyssa Bloom, Kaitlyn Ramirez and Austin Smith.

Seventh Grade: Eric Bloom, Campbell Brown, Taylor Fillmore, Braden Henry and Kenzie Strathman.

Sixth Grade: Allison Ramirez.

Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Shayla Hughes, Jasmine Johnson, Abby Shumaker and Ross Shumaker.

Seventh Grade: Tyson Ball, Juliana Crismas and Calissa Wallace.

Sixth Grade: Faith Bloom, Jacob Carls, Alyssa Hughes and Allison Ramirez.

Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Brandon Cole, Alvana Crismas, Alana Dice, Kaile McQueen and Reagan Osterhaus.

Seventh Grade: Alina Garcia, Colby Hanzlicek, Stephanie Hughes, Carter Montgomery, Haley Murrow and Rachel Vandiver.

Sixth Grade: Grant Fulkerson, Dierk Hanzlicek, Alex Rowland and Kyler Wommack.

The Sabetha Herald3439 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

