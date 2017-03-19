Let’s take a little hike, Part III

Between us and the bull tahr that Bernard just spotted was a wall of rock that rose vertically at least 20 feet. It was a perfect spot to use as cover while we made plans for the next move.

“Up the chute about 250 yards on the hillside is a tree,” whispered Bernard. “The bull is right beside it and he is facing our direction.”

I inched around the side of the rock and dared to sneak a peek with my binoculars. The hillside that rose up from the rocky chute that we had traversed to this point rose up sharply with at least a 60 degree incline. The hillside was covered with sub-alpine shrubs that were a deep, rich green color.

With the snow interspersed among the green shrubs, it made for a postcard picture. Just as Bernard had said, there was a tree on the hillside about 250 to 300 yards away.

I looked long and hard through the binoculars before I finally spotted the bull tahr. He was in the shadow of the tree, and his dark grayish-brown body blended in perfectly in the shadows. He was standing quartering toward us chewing his cud. I don’t have a clue how Bernard could have possibly spotted him with the naked eye.

“I want to look him over before we make a decision on whether to take a shot at him,” Bernard said.

He went to work pulling his spotting scope out of Ryan’s backpack. He assembled everything and then belly-crawled around the rock and set up shop. While Bernard was looking the tahr over, Ryan and I relaxed behind the rock wall. Bernard inched his way backwards and around the edge of the rock.

“This is the one we want!” Bernard said. “He is a very old bull. He is at least 12 to 13 years old. He has nice mass.”

That was all I needed to hear. I began to unleash the rifle from the backpack.

“We will have to wait him out to turn broadside to us,” Bernard said.

Bernard inched his way back out to the spotting scope. I waited for him to signal me to come out and join him. He settled in behind the spotting scope and arranged his backpack to the side of the scope. He nodded his head, which was the sign for me to carefully inch my way out. I worked my way out to the setup with the .257 Weatherby cradled in my arms.

When I had covered the 10 feet, I placed the rifle out in front of me on top of the backpack. I immediately put my eye to the lens of the scope and tried to locate the bull tahr. There he was! He was still quartering toward us and had no clue we were in the neighborhood. He would have to turn slightly for me to pull off a shot.

“He is at 280 yards. Hold right on his shoulder. Be ready to put another shot in him. Tahr are tough and don’t always go down with just one shot,” Bernard whispered.

The waiting game was now on. The drizzle that we had experienced the whole way up the mountain had all but dissipated. For what seemed like hours, but I am sure was only minutes, we waited on the tahr to make his move.

“He is moving,” Bernard whispered. “Get ready.”

The tahr took a couple of steps forward and turned absolutely broadside to us. I settled the crosshairs on his shoulder. My rest was solid and steady on top of the backpack. Shooting from the prone position once again as we did when we shot the stag felt awfully good. He was backgrounded perfectly by the beautiful green shrubbery.

“Put him down!” Bernard said.

I squeezed the trigger slowly and the rifle recoiled. We heard the impact of the bullet striking the tahr. The tahr dropped straight down from where he stood and then rolled down the steep incline for several yards before he came to stop against some shrubs.

“Nice shot!” Bernard shouted.

We hopped up, gathered our gear, and headed up the chute to a spot directly below the downed tahr. Upon reaching the spot, we left our gear and began to climb up the slope to the trophy. It was almost impossible to climb up the side of the mountain. The slope was so steep, and that combined with the slippery, wet ground made traversing the slope difficult. I was able to climb up only by grabbing the trunks of the small shrubs and pulling myself up one bush at a time. After what seemed like an eternity and with my lungs gasping for air, I finally got to the downed tahr.

“This is a real bruiser!” Bernard exclaimed. “He is at least 13 years old, a real trophy.”

It was a beautiful animal. We had worked hard for this opportunity and for several minutes we just sat there and soaked it all in. The view from up on that slope off to the west from where we had come was stunning. We took pictures and then skinned it.

After loading the meat and hide and head into backpacks, we began the long trek down the mountain to where we had started. I hated to leave such a beautiful and isolated spot.

For some reason, the trip down was rather pleasant and did not seem to take very long. We were two for two with two more animals on the bucket list.