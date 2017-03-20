The Cat is in the House! Or to be more specific, the Mary Cotton Public Library….

Submitted by Kim Priest, Library Director

About 20 children, along with their caregivers, enjoyed a special Salute to Dr. Seuss Story Time at the Mary Cotton Public Library Thursday, March 16, beginning with several familiar stories read by Rachel Richardson.

The after school program was chosen in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, which was March 2. Activities also included the dedication of a set of new Dr. Seuss picture books donated by Ercilia McNet in memory of her parents Ercil and Frankie McNett. The books will replace the “greatly loved and well-worn out copies” the library has had on the shelves for years.

Another highlight of the day was the introduction of the new Cat in the Hat mural (with Thing One and Thing Two) painted by local muralist, Bev Montgomery. The new mural reads “Read and Grow at Mary Cotton Library” and shows an eight-foot ruler held by the Cat in the Hat. Those children who were interested got their picture taken with the Cat after the story time.

“We incorporated a design that patrons can come back to year after year to gauge their growth in both height and reading ability,” said Library Director Kim Priest. “Our thanks to those who contributed ideas for the mural, as well as our utmost thanks to Bev for once again depicting a favorite childhood character on our walls for future generations to enjoy.”

The afternoon concluded with Cat in the Hat snacks that included Green Eggs and Ham (pretend of course) and craft activities.