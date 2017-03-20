Developmental milestones — for parents

How do you know if your child’s development is on the right track?

Although no two children grow at the same rate, experts agree there are “normal” signs of development. The Kansas State University Research and Extension Developmental Milestones fact sheets provide a checklist of important milestones in your child’s development during the early years of life.

They are a simple tool to use to become aware of and appreciate the dramatic changes that are occurring in your child.

• Developmental Milestones: The First Year http://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/L834.pdf

• Developmental Milestones: The Second Year http://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/L835.pdf

• Developmental Milestones: The Third Year http://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/L836.pdf

• Developmental Milestones: The Fourth Year http://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/L837.pdf

• Developmental Milestones: The Fifth Year http://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/L838.pdf