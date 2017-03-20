Grandson of local couple takes third in Nebraska state wrestling contest

Submitted by Jim Sauer

Carver Konzem, grandson of Jim and Marcia Sauer of Sabetha, finished third in the Nebraska USA State Wrestling Tournament held this past weekend. Konzem started off strong by pinning his first three opponents to advance to the quarterfinals. Losing in the quarterfinals by points, Konzem battled back through his final two matches. He finished the State Tournament with a 5-1 record and finished the season 37-7 with 27 pins.

He is 10 years old and is in fourth grade at Norris Schools, just south of Lincoln, Neb. He wrestles at 83 pounds and will continue wrestling this summer with a club out of Omaha, Neb. He is the son of Tammy and Matt Konzem of Roca, Neb.