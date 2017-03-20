Minister Speaks: Mystery of the Transfiguration of Jesus

In the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke we learn about a mysterious event on the holy mountain where Jesus is glorified before three of the Apostles. What is this event about? This mysterious event is actually a preview of heaven. A glimpse of heaven is given to three of the Apostles — Peter, James and John — in the Transfiguration. Prior to this event, Jesus had said that he was to suffer and die. This was difficult for the Apostles to hear and to understand. Jesus now was giving a glimpse of the Resurrection to come to strengthen them to endure the Cross.

Jesus indeed did suffer and die. We know by our faith though that through that death, He rose body and soul. We also know in scripture that Jesus says, “whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me.” (Matthew 16:24).

We hope to rise with Christ to the glory of heaven. The way to that ultimate destination, though, is through the Cross with Christ. We are invited day in and day out to take up our cross and to make little sacrifices each day. We can offer them up to Christ, uniting ourselves with Christ, and through this sacrificial love little by little, taking up our crosses daily, we have great hope to follow Him in rising with Him to glory.

Lent is a time when we can especially give attention to taking up our cross to prepare for the Rising of Jesus at Easter, to draw a little closer to this mystery in our lives. Lent is a reminder also that our whole lives are to be ones in which we take up our cross in sacrificial love and follow after Jesus in order that in the end we can find ourselves rising to eternal happiness with God and one another.

The hope of heaven was given to the Apostles at the Transfiguration of Jesus. They had a glimpse of the rising to heaven. This encounter and ultimately their encounter of the Risen Lord after His death, gave them the strength they needed to follow Him in their lives even in the face of persecution and death. They had the hope of heaven on their hearts and the grace that He gave them.

We can allow the hope of heaven to be our strength in the trials and crosses of life as well, even though we did not have the same exact encounter as the Apostles. We can notice, though, in Scripture that when Peter had this experience on the holy mountain, Peter said, “Lord it is good that we are here” (Matthew 17:4). He wanted to stay and pitch tents so they could remain.

Although we ourselves can’t really imagine what heaven is like, we can consider Peter, who did have a brief encounter of the glory of heaven in Christ. We see that Peter’s response was that he didn’t want to leave. He wanted to remain there. Although we don’t know what heaven is like, we can know that we will not want to leave. If we consider times here in life during which we didn’t want an event with family/friends to come to an end or a vacation to come to end because of how wonderful it was, heaven even more so we won’t want to end. We will want to stay there forever, and indeed we can!

May this thought of heaven, this hope of heaven, inspire us on as we take up our crosses daily especially in Lent and follow after Jesus in our lives with the great hope that lies before us of following after Jesus in to the incredible glory of heavenly paradise. The heavenly paradise of God’s love. Praise to you, Lord Jesus Christ!

Father Barry Clayton is pastor of Sacred Heart in Sabetha, St. Augustine in Fidelity, and St. James in Wetmore.