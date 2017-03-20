Nemaha County United 4 Youth

Submitted by United 4 Youth

The Nemaha County United 4 Youth board met at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Sabetha board office.

Board members present were Susan Bowman, Heather Stewart, Krista Stallbaumer, Richard Strathman, Wendy Lierz, Adam Reel, Scott Anson, Jessica Atwood, Jennifer Haynes and Nick Scott. Also present was Executive Director Sarah Renyer.

The board reviewed and approved minutes from the January meeting.

Scott went over the treasurer’s report. He mentioned that the report didn’t reflect a check that the City of Sabetha sent or the Netawaka expenses.

Old Business

Strategic Prevention Framework process-next year plans – Renyer told the board that we are in the survey stage of the process and wanted to know how technical the board wants to get in filling out the steps, or if we just want to take her advice on what should be changed for next year. The board discussed next steps to take for SPF.

Netawaka Lock-in – Renyer emailed Janelle Boden (Wetmore Academic Center Principal) for final numbers, but the preliminary count was 138, which was a great turn out. Boden and Renyer met and created a list of what changes to make for next year.

Not In My House Campaign – Renyer reported to the board that this campaign didn’t go as well this year. In order to continue the campaign, the board will have to make some changes. Renyer also told the board she didn’t have the numbers yet from Sabetha’s campaign.

Mentor Programs – Renyer reported to the board that the mentor programs were going well. She is working on finding a replacement sponsor for Seneca and is trying to get Sabetha to increase the number of times they meet to twice a month. Renyer will set up a date to meet with the Nemaha County Commissioners in order to get the program approved for next year. She will get a summary about each school and numbers in order to give to the commissioners.

New Business

SADD Chapter Memorandums and Payments – Renyer suggested that the memorandum of understanding needs to be redrafted, because some of the SADD chapters are doing different things. Renyer will get a detailed report of which schools are doing what and a new MOU. She will email it to the board members.

Board Position – The board is losing two members, Parent Angela McKee and School Representative Briana Evans. The board will need to find two new board members.

Mock Crash –Renyer is working with Sabetha and Wetmore on details for a mock crash event. Renyer is meeting with both schools this week and see if they are willing to put forth the effort to do what it will take to put on the Mock Crash. She is not sure of expenses for this event. Renyer said the day after the Mock Crash would be a good time to pass out the promotional items. Renyer showed the board ideas for promotional items, and it was decided she would order around 700 promotional items. The board also offered suggestions on how to make the Mock Crash more effective.

Other – Atwood said that Boden reported a 96-98 percent success rate on seatbelt checks.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Seneca.