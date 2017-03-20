Sabetha – Open for expansion, but not for Girl Scouts

Dear Editor,

To my hometown-I want to shed light on the City Commissioners and the people you have voted into office, put in place to ensure our growth and sense of community, to equally provide opportunities to our townsfolk, no matter the age, sex or race.

When the commission agreed to give the Midtown Building over to the Sabetha Health and Wellness Committee, they made very explicit and special considerations to ensure the Boy Scouts would have a place that was not to be demolished or taken from their free and clear use. What you never heard was the fact that the Girl Scouts, who have occupied a room in the building since 2005, never got any of that consideration. A year ago, I met with Doug Allen who just wasn’t sure there would be much any commissioner could do to help us out. I received a letter on March 9.

Short and sweet, I find it very ironic that he placed the logo “Sabetha, Open for Expansion” at the top. I called Doug to ask if we could at least have until the end of our scout year since the commission was unwilling to help us find another place. He told me no. I asked him if he could have our back in order to have the time we would need to find a place to move our tables and file cabinets full of supplies. He stated “no,” he couldn’t guarantee us more time. Even as he gave us only 30 days in the letter, it has been reported in the paper that the building would not be ready for demolition until the end of May.

It is very apparent how low girls in our community rank. It is sadly clear how much the commission cares about our hometown girls. Do Girl Scouts have a place in this town? Doug Allen already answered that question with a “No.”

Joy Wilcock

Sabetha