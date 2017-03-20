SHS athletes earn All League, All State Honors

Seven athletes from Sabetha High School were named in the 2016-17 winter sports All Big 7 League and All State Honors. Those being named as either All State, All State Honorable Mention, 1st Team All League or All League Honorable Mention are listed below, as well as team and individual achievements for the 2016-17 season.

Boys’ Basketball

The Bluejays opened their season on Dec. 1, against Riverside and wrapped up the season against Marysville on March 4. The Bluejays finished their season with an 13-10 record after falling to Marysville in the championship game of the 3A Sub-State Tournament.

Throughout the 2016-17 season, the Bluejays tallied 987 points, 610 rebounds, 253 assists and 167 steals.

Eric Renyer

Senior

1st Team All League, All State 3A Honorable Mention

Throughout the 2016-17 season, Eric totaled 247 points, 173 rebounds, 30 assists and 31 steals. He shot 49.5 percent from two-point range and 61.84 percent from the free throw line.

Christian Meyer

Senior

All League Honorable Mention

Throughout the 2016-17 season, Christian totaled 187 points, 38 rebounds, 42 assists and 21 steals. He shot 43.14 percent from two-point range, 40 percent from three-point range and 68.83 percent from the free throw line.

Girls’ Basketball

The Lady Jays opened their season on Dec. 1, against Riverside and wrapped up the season against Nemaha Central on March 2. The Lady Jays finished their season with an 11-11 record after falling to Nemaha Central in the semi-final round of the 3A Sub-State Tournament.

Throughout the 2016-17 season, the Lady Jays tallied 731 points, 564 rebounds, 144 assists and 132 steals.

Lauren Huber

Senior

All League Honorable Mention

Throughout the 2016-17 season, Lauren totaled 117 points, 110 rebounds, 35 assists and 35 steals. She shot 34.48 percent from two-point range, 18.18 percent from three-point range and 51.22 percent from the free throw line.

Hillary Krebs

Sophomore

All League Honorable Mention

Throughout the 2016-17 season, Hillary totaled 196 points, 68 rebounds, 45 assists and 23 steals. She shot 42.55 percent from two-point range, 33.91 percent from three-point range and 67.42 percent from the free throw line.

Wrestling

The Bluejays grapplers opened their season on Dec. 1, in a dual against Hayden and Atchison, and concluded their season by sending four grapplers to the 3-2-1A State Championships. During the season, the Bluejays also claimed first place at the Sabetha Wrestling Dual Championship, fifth at the Rossville Invitational, fifth at the Holton Sadowski Tournament, third in the Big 7 League Tournament and second at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.

Seth Harrell

Senior

1st Team All State

Seth, 126 pounds, finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 35-3. During the season, he placed first at the Sabetha Tournament, where he also was named the outstanding wrestler; as well as second place at the Riley County Tournament, first place at the Holton Tournament, second at the Rossville Tournament, first at the Regional Tournament, and second at the 3-2-1A State Wrestling Championships. Seth finished his high school career with a record of 114-34.

Cauy Rokey

Sophomore

1st Team All League and All State Honorable Mention

Cauy, 182 pounds, finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 36-9. During the season, he placed second at the Riley County Tournament, first at the Sabetha Tournament, fourth at the Rossville Tournament, second at the Holton Tournament, third at Regionals and sixth at State.

Kamden Brownlee

Sophomore

1st Team All League

Kamden wrestled in both the 152-pound and 160-pound weight classes, and finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 25-18. He claimed first place at the Big 7 League Tournament in the 152-pound weight class.

Editor’s Note: All statistics are according to The Sabetha Herald’s records.