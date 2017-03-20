Wetmore athletes receive state, league honors
Two Wetmore Lady Cardinals received All State and All League honors during the 2016-17 girls’ basketball season.
Senior Dakota McQueen was named to the Twin Valley All League First Team, Topeka Capital Journal All State Second Team and the Wichita Eagle All State Honorable Mention.
Junior Jill Henry was named to the Twin Valley All League Second Team and the Topeka Capital Journal All State Honorable Mention.
As a team, the Lady Cardinals made it to the Class 1A, Division II State Championships where they were seeded No. 8. Wetmore fell to Waverly – the eventual state champion – in opening round action by a score of 49-44. The Lady Cardinals finished their season with a 13-11 record.
Heather Stewart235 Posts
Heather Stewart is a reporter for The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2015. She specializes in court and sports reporting, as well as photography. Heather is a 2011 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in psychology. She lives in Sabetha with her husband.
0 Comments