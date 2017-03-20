Wetmore athletes receive state, league honors

Two Wetmore Lady Cardinals received All State and All League honors during the 2016-17 girls’ basketball season.

Senior Dakota McQueen was named to the Twin Valley All League First Team, Topeka Capital Journal All State Second Team and the Wichita Eagle All State Honorable Mention.

Junior Jill Henry was named to the Twin Valley All League Second Team and the Topeka Capital Journal All State Honorable Mention.

As a team, the Lady Cardinals made it to the Class 1A, Division II State Championships where they were seeded No. 8. Wetmore fell to Waverly – the eventual state champion – in opening round action by a score of 49-44. The Lady Cardinals finished their season with a 13-11 record.