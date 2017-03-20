Wildfires

The wildfires in southwestern Kansas were devastating. While the estimates of livestock lost are still coming in, what is harder to estimate is the amount of wildlife gone.

Without some rain, what will their summer pastures be like? Some are predicting some dust bowl type scenarios. I hope not. It is going to take some time to recover. Miles of fences were burned.

If you would like to donate to the relief fund, you can go online to the Kansas Livestock Association webpage, www.kla.org and click on the Wildfire Relief Fund. All of the money donated will be given to those in need.

The steer that Kelly Kirkham sold at the Holton Livestock Exchange, brought just over $25,000. The generous hearts in Nemaha county and others are sending 20 semi truckloads of hay and fencing supplies. Kansas is a great place to live!