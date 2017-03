Althouse family offers thanks

Thank you!

The family of Teresa Althouse wants to thank you for your kind expressions of sympathy, evidenced by thought of deed, it will not be forgotton. Thank you to the EMTs, the Sabetha Hospital emergency staff and life flight. Thank you to Reverend Sean Kilgo for the hours spent with us before her death and the guidance through all of this.

Jake and Catie Althouse, and family, Louise Althouse, and Trina Chitwood, and the Norman Brockhoff families