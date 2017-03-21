Nemaha County Sheriff 3.20.17

ARRESTS

Devon Kagy, 23, of Beatrice, Neb., was arrested by the Seneca Police Department (PD) on March 14, on charges of driving without a valid license and driving without insurance. He was released on March 14 on $750 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on April 19.

Dustin Douglas, 38, of Topeka was arrested by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office (NMSO) on charges of driving without a valid license, driving without liability insurance, and fleeing. Douglas was released on March 15 on $4,000 OR bond with a court date of 11 a.m. on April 18.

Scott J. Bachman, 44, of Rulo, Neb., was arrested by the NMSO on March 14, on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. He was released on March 15 on $25,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. April 18.

Steven G. Thorne, 20, of Kelly was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 16, on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation. Thorne remains in custody with bond set at $50,000.

Rusel Morales, 39, of Noblesville, Ind., was arrested on March 18 by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribution, possession of cocaine with intent to distribution, no drug tax stamp, and use of a communication facility to commit a drug felony. Morales remains in custody.

Raymond R. Martinez, 43, of Ontario, Calif., was arrested on March 18 by the KHP for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, and use of a communication facility to commit a drug felony. Martinez remains in custody.

Megan A. Vaughn, 23, of Nobelsville, Ind., was arrested on March 18 by the KHP for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, and use of a communication facility to commit a drug felony. Vaughn remains in custody.

Kori M. Speckmann, 20, of Cook, Neb., was arrested on March 19 by the Seneca PD for the offenses of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. She was released on March 20 on $3,500 surety bond.

Sarah F. Vier, 35, of Roeland Park was arrested on March 19 by the Seneca PD for the offense of driving while suspended. She was released on March 19 on $250 cash bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on April 19.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, Michelle K. Gibbs, 58, of Centralia was traveling northbound on First Street in Centralia when she was struck in the driver’s side by Chastity J. Oller, 40, of Seneca, who was traveling eastbound on Main Street and failed to yield right of way. Oller was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, and Gibbs was driving a 2006 Pontiac four-door. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

At 3:31 a.m. Saturday, March 18, David E. Deters, 19, of Centralia was traveling eastbound on 72nd Road approximately 1/2 mile west of E Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.