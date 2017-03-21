Red flags

State nursing home deficiencies

A Horton nursing home continues to be included on a list of “Red Flag” facilities in Kansas. Mission Village Living Center, a 45-bed certified facility in Horton, has been included on the list, being cited for 20 deficiencies — well above the state average of 10.6 and the national average of 7.2.

Annually, the Kansas Advocates for Better Care, releases a list of “Red Flag” facilities that have been cited for at least 10 health and/or safety deficiencies in the each of the last three years. The list is based on deficiency data from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) survey/inspection reports.

Additionally, KABC notes if the facility has been cited for higher levels of harm as a result of one or more of the deficiencies — reported as actual harm, immediate jeopardy, or mistreatment of a resident in its most recent inspection report. Mission Village Living Center was cited for higher level or harm in two of its 20 reported deficiencies in the 2016 reporting period.

Tri-County Manor Living Center Inc., now doing business as Mission Village Living Center, also was on the KABC’s Red Flag list in 2015 and 2014, extending its 10-or-more streak well beyond the last three inspections. On the 2015 KDADS report, Mission Village also was noted as being cited for higher level of harm on one or more of its 23 reported deficiencies. Tri-County Manor was cited for 10 deficiencies in 2014. In addition to its standard health inspections, Mission Village also has been subject to numerous complain inspections.

Neither of Sabetha’s nursing facilities were on the “Red Flag” list. The Apostolic Christian Home, a 111-bed certified facility, was cited for eight health deficiencies during its last inspection. Sabetha Manor, a 45-bed certified facility, was cited for seven health deficiencies. Neither facility has been subject to complaint inspections in the past three years.

Red Flags

Sixty-eight of the 350 nursing facilities in Kansas were found to have been cited for at least 10 health and/or safety deficiencies in each of the last three years. Nearly three-fourths of these poor-performing nursing homes are owned by for-profit corporations, the remainder are nonprofit.

In the past 18 months, at least 44 facilities on the list were cited for deficiencies that resulted in “actual harm” to residents or put them in “immediate jeopardy” of being harmed.

In Kansas, it’s not unusual for a nursing home to be cited for 10 deficiencies within a single inspection cycle. A facility being cited with 10 deficiencies for three consecutive cycles, however, constitutes a “red flag,” said KABC Executive Director Mitzi McFatrich.

State inspections are the only objective review of nursing homes conducted by a governmental oversight agency to assure the safety and health of older residents, KABC says. Inspections are an important source of information about the quality of care elders receive in a given facility.

According to KABC, the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Minneapolis had the most deficiencies — 46 — in its latest report. Caritas Center Inc. in Wichita topped the positive performer list and has had no deficiencies in any of its last four inspections, KABC said.

The positive performer and poor performer lists were current as of Dec.1, 2016.

Infrequent Inspections

Kansas law requires that nursing facilities be inspected every 12 months, on average. However, KDADS consistently fails to meet these timelines due to budget shortfalls and not having enough trained inspectors, according to KABC.

State inspections in Kansas are expected to reach each nursing home each year, but KABC said state budget issues and staff shortages mean 16 months can pass between inspections.

In Sabetha, a span of 15 months between inspections appears to be standard. Standard health inspections were done at the Apostolic Christian Home in August 2013, November 2014 and February 2016. Inspections were done at Sabetha Manor in December 2012, April 2014 and July 2015. However, none has been reported at Sabetha Manor since July 2015 — a span of nearly 20 months.

Check-Up

Do your own check-up on nursing homes. Information about every nursing home is available online at www.medicare.gov by clicking on Find Nursing Homes. These reports include star ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures, as well as additional detailed information and access to inspection reports for the past three cycles.