Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, March 20. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present was Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The March 15 payroll was approved as follows: General, $61,640.82; Road and Bridge, $12,060; Election, $245.77; Technology, $716.76; Appraiser, $6,940; Noxious Weed, $1,417.69; Diversion, $0; ACC, $9,020.04; JJA Core, $9,775.92; ACE Fund, $147.91; Services for Elderly, $2,478.13; Solid Waste, $2,435.89; Special MVT, $2,705.13; Employee Benefit FICA, $6,714.68; and Employee Benefit KPERS, 7,281.02. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $116.73 and Insurance of $7,792.70 were taken out, the total was $115,670.33.

Ron Hill with Jim Hill’s Glass Repair reported on the courthouse windows as we approach the expiration of the warranty. There are currently 48 windows that have failed. The warranty only covers the windows themselves. There will be an additional $3,400 cost to the county to install the replacement windows. Hill discussed starting as soon as April if weather permits.

The commissioners took a 15-minute recess at 8:50 a.m. and reopened the meeting at 8:59 a.m.

Martha Smith, Logan Bausch and Dennis Foster with NEK Environmental Services discussed various projects NEK Environmental Services is involved with. Foster suggests the commission reevaluate the 17-year-old codes currently in place in Brown County. Foster will reevaluate and send the commission his suggestions.

Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall requested a letter of support to the local congressional leaders to take the next step in regards to the water right settlement agreement for the Kickapoo Tribe and State of Kansas. Chairman Randall indicated that the water rights are a separate issue from the Plum Creek Water Project.

Brown County land owners Rodney and Linda Lierz were also present. The commissioners decided to table this discussion until next week to allow Olsen to contact State personnel regarding water right issues to see if they could attend the next commission meeting.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 23 inmates – 19 males and four females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Merchant reported on recent fires and burn permits.

Merchant also requested the commission’s approval to sell one of the old patrol cars to the Kickapoo Police Department for $1,250. The commissioners approve the sale of the patrol car to the Kickapoo Tribal Police.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved the March 13 minutes.

Tax change orders 2016-85 and 2016-86 were signed and approved.

The commissioners decided to purchase an Etnyre chip spreader from Van Keppel with a purchase price of $186,000 and an additional two year extended warranty for $3,000.

The commissioners met Monday, March 27. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.