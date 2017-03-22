Herald staff earns 20 state awards

The Sabetha Herald staff has been honored with 20 awards in the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence newspaper contest.

Overall, the Herald earned five first place awards, eight second place awards, and seven third place awards. Six of these were awarded to the staff as a whole.

The Herald was awarded first place in Design and Layout Excellence and Best Use of Photos, both categories that judge the newspaper as a whole. The staff also received second place for Sports Page design, News and Writing Excellence, and Photo Package; third place for Best Front Page design, and Special Section – Editorial for its Voter Guide.

“I am pleased with the recognition The Herald has received, as it is a direct result of hard work by our staff,” said Tim Kellenberger, publisher and editor in chief of The Sabetha Herald.

Fourteen of The Herald’s 20 AOE awards were earned by individual staff members.

Kellenberger was awarded first place in Sports Column Writing for his weekly column, Wild Times.

Co-Editor Krista Wasinger was awarded second place in the Local Business Story category for her story on Village Sampler; third place in the Community Event Ad category for design of Taco’s Boys BBQ and Bikes advertisement; and third in the Specialty Ad category for design of a Sabetha Greenhouse Lightning Bug Sale advertisement.

Reporter Heather Stewart was awarded second place in the Environmental Portrait category for her photo of baby bluebird that accompanied her three-part bluebird series.

Co-Editor Amber Deters was awarded the following writing honors: first place in the Health Story category for her story about the Sabetha Family Practice Immunization Policy; second place in the Agricultural Story category for her story about Liquid Art Winery; third place in Editorial Writing; and third place in the Government/Political Story category for her story about the Gannon v. State of Kansas school finance issue. Deters was awarded the following advertisement design honors: first in the Community Event Ad category for her design of the Night at the Lobos advertisement; second in the Entertainment Ad category for her design of a Downtown Coffee advertisement; second in the Agricultural Ad category for her design of a Precision Aerial Ag advertisement; and third in the House Ad category for her design of a Herald advertisement.

“We won awards for all aspects of our newspapers — news, design, photography and advertising,” Kellenberger said. “These awards show our staff’s commitment to excellence in our newspaper product as a whole.”

The Nebraska Press Association judged 3,600 entries from more than 68 newspapers in Kansas, with entries divided according to circulation and number of times per week published. The Herald was judged among other non-daily newspapers with circulations ranging from 1,501 to 2,800 subscribers.