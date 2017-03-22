Local drives scheduled

Submitted by Samantha Pollard

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way to make a profound difference in the lives of patients.

Area Red Cross blood donation opportunities include the follwing:

•Axtell, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Axtell High School at 504 Pine Street

• Bern, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Bern Community Center at 416 Main Street

Nearly 2.8 million generous people donated blood through the Red Cross last year. The Red Cross salutes these volunteer blood donors who helped fulfill its lifesaving mission and invites others to roll up a sleeve and join them.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. Donors of all blood types are needed this spring.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).