Memories, March 29, 2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, March 25, 1892

Opinion—The match trust has gone to pieces. That is one good thing about trusts, their tendency to go to pieces. While the legislators are legislating and the orators are orating, and the resolutioners are resoluting, the trust in which they are interesting themselves generally falls apart. The American doctrine of “every man for himself” has broken more trusts to pieces than all the outside pressure—K. C. Star.

H. M. Johnson, who was for a long time superintendent of the Holton schools, and who was a pleasant member of the editorial company that went to Colorado last summer, has been given a position in the Washington, D. C. high school. This school which is supported directly by the appropriations of congress is said to be the best in the United States. Prof. Johnson occupies the chair of physics in this school.

There will be more building in Sabetha the coming season than the town has seen for the past fifteen years. Several handsome residences are already contracted for, and ground has been broken for four or five brick blocks on Main Street. Contractors and builders look happy. The new school building added to these will make the town what it has never been, the equal of the surrounding country.

The little sleet storm we had here was, as usual, much worse farther north. At Omaha street car traffic was blocked. The greater part of the country up north was covered with about eight inches of snow.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 29, 1917

Dr. Dillingham was in Fort Leavenworth, Monday. Four hundred citizens have been at the fort for three months preparing for soldiering. In this short time these men have been so trained that they are capable of commanding a company of soldiers. They will be made second lieutenants in the event of war and will organize companies in their own home communities.

Dr. Ross has done splendid work as mayor. It is so easy to find fault. Remember, please, that Sabetha has advanced as never before during the past few years. The city’s work has been done and done well.

Horton is getting metropolitan. Adam and Glen Cramer are plastering a handsome apartment house there which is being built by Alfred Fete after the Swiss plan of architecture.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 25, 1942

The friends of Vile Earl Douglas of Sabetha, who drove an oil transport were shocked to hear of his tragic death, which occurred near Florence, Kas. late Friday afternoon. Mr. Douglas had been home Thursday, leaving here that evening. He was employed by Clyde Haynes of Chapman, Kas.

Lt. William Vohl, former Sabethan now on active duty at Ft. Leavenworth, spent a 24-hour leave in Sabetha Saturday evening and Sunday. He has been in the post hospital for the past two weeks having trouble with an eye that was injured some time ago. He is improved and believes glasses will cure his trouble.

The annual Junior High School play will be presented tomorrow, Thursday evening at the Sabetha City Hall auditorium at eight o’clock. There are nine characters in the play, which is entitled “The Haunted Tea Room.” Plenty of thrills are promised the audience. Admission is a dime.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, March 28, 1967

Farmers in this area supporting the National Farmers Organization milk holding action did their parts last Tuesday, dumping milk on the ground in the Bancroft area. On the Don Henry farm nine miles north and nine miles west of Holton more than a dozen milk producers met Tuesday afternoon to dump nearly 4,500 gallons of milk. A crowd of more than 100 men and women gathered to watch the activity. The dumping started when Henry opened the valve on a bulk tank in his milk house and let the milk run out on the floor.

Paced by the repeat victory of their great senior distance ace, Rodney Wenger, the Sabetha Bluejays completed their highest finish in the history of the Kansas State Indoor Track Meet held on the Kansas State University boards in Manhattan Saturday. Wenger successfully defended his class B indoor mile crown with a clocking of 4.33.1 and then a short time later returned to finish in second place in the open 880 run with a time of 2.06.7.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 25, 1992

The final contract between Sabetha and the Multipurpose Small Lakes Program of the Kansas Conservation Commission has been signed by both parties and a copy returned to the city in preparation for the Pony Creek Lake project, according to city administrator Ted Hayden. Money to be received for the project still will have to wait for the final approval of testing in January that showed the area is environmentally safe for the project, Hayden said.

Old Man Winter got in the last word before spring with two more snows. About 2 inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17-18, preceded Wednesday night’s snowstorm that left 2-3 inches.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 28, 2007

The Sabetha High School drama department will present the spring play production, JT and the Pirates at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31. The story: When Jenny Taylor (JT) stumbles upon a magical book in her school library, she is transported into the past and finds herself surrounded by pirates and traveling to the tropical island of Lunamoona. JT manages to travel back to her own time, but the meddling and fun-loving swashbucklers have come along.

April Fool’s Day, a time for pulling harmless pranks on gullible victims is university popular. These hoaxes range from subtle stunts pulled on unknowing victims by family and friends to false stories being spread by media organizations in print, on the air, and on the internet. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the history behind April Fool’s Day is a little gray, although many people agree that the tradition began in 1582 when France switched to the Gregorian calendar and moved New Year’s Day from March 25 back to Jan. 1. Prior to this change, the New Year’s celebration had lasted a full week from March 25 to April 1. Those who were unaware of the change were called April fools.