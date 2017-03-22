Morrill City Council

Submitted by Linda Hill City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session Monday, March 6, with members Miles Ploeger, Mary Meyer, Dan Halstead, Todd Gruber and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided, and Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

After discussion with Wes Hurts concerning his request for water and sewer to his building, the council decided to allow him to have one sewer bill and provide him a 3/4 water line with Hurts paying the difference of the water line.

After opening the sealed bids for the bucket truck, the council decided to accept the bid from Mike Gudenkauf for $6,572.99.

Wymer presented another quote for a line separator. The council decided to allow Wymer to get the separator from Kriz-Davis. Four council members were in favor and one was opposed.

Wymer said the power to MCR Towing is sufficient for Lonnie Teeter’s needs. Nothing more needs to be done.

It was mentioned that the emergency water contract with Rural Water District No. 1 has expired. No action is required due to RWD No. 1 will provide water to the city in an emergency.

Gruber and Wymer had met with a representative from Bettis Asphalt concerning the overlay on 246 Highway. The representative will be sending information of what it would cost the city to have an overlay put on the west end of Roxanna Street.

Also at the meeting, minutes and vouchers were approved.