Pyle gives legislative update

Listening to news reports, one gets the idea the Kansas budget has a billion dollar shortfall the next couple of years. Notice the reports add up multiple years to get to the billion dollar amount. This is not necessarily false but needs clarification. (President Trump would most likely call it “fake news.”)

The shortfall is due in part to the projected and estimated growth rates. If one assumes a zero growth rate for the budget next year then the numbers come down substantially. While the legislature would have to prioritize spending to do this, it is doable. After all, families and businesses manage to make it by practice. It is called “living within your means.” Obviously, the government is failing in this and will propose taking more of your hard earned dollars to continue its squirrel cage spending habits.

The Senate debated Senate Substitute for Substitute HB2052. Commonly referred to as the “rescission bill,” the legislation makes appropriations revisions for FY 2017. The senate voted on amendments to the rescission bill. The first amendment proposed to the bill was offered by the Senate President and would have reduced the nearly $6 billion, current year State General Fund (SGF) budget by 2 percent or $104 million. The proposal protected education funding directed toward classroom instruction, giving discretionary flexibility to school districts for certain budget items, while making provisions allowing the governor to approve exemption from cuts for hardship cases.

This was a starting point to the budget issues before the legislature. When the 2 percent proposal failed, the same amendment with a 1 percent ($52 million) reduction was submitted, receiving more votes than the previous motion, but failing to pass. Upon failure of a 1 percent reduction, a motion was made to amend with a 1/2 percent ($26 million) reduction. This also failed to garner the necessary votes.

It is very clear there is no desire to reduce spending on the current year’s budget nor find greater efficiencies. Opponents argued that with less than a third of the current budget year left, it was unfair to cut. Many of these same folks voted for a tax increase a few weeks back that would have raised taxes retroactively on taxpayers. Their proposal would have required more tax on the monies earned since Jan. 1, 2017, cutting taxpayer budgets.

Another issue looming before the legislature is the school finance formula. The Courts ruled that the “Block Grants” are not a finance formula and are therefore not constitutional. They used statements by the Governor from his state of the state address to back their arguments. The governor basically said the block grants are a stop-gap measure only until the legislature writes a new formula.

The Court Remedy is two-fold. They provided the legislature an opportunity to enact a new school finance formula by June 30, 2017, retaining jurisdiction over the issue of adequacy. They also place the burden upon the State to demonstrate the new formula is constitutionally adequate.

The court stopped short of ordering a specific dollar increase in funding. The emphasis seems to be on how money is spent and measured achievement. In my opinion, money without accountability will not close achievement gaps. That said, the challenge before legislators is whether to address the test which the court has put before them — to meet requirements — or to simply base decisions on the demands of educational institutions. The latter will not serve the students and will cost students and taxpayers dearly.

I hope you have enjoyed this edition of the Pyle File. Thank you for giving me the privilege of serving you in Topeka. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office. You can reach me at: State Capitol Rm 234-E, Topeka, KS 66612, 785-296-7279 or dennis.pyle@senate.ks.gov You can also connect with me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dennispyle.