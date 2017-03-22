Sabetha Community Hospital Guild

Submitted by Kathie Tramp Reporter

The Sabetha Community Hospital Guild met at noon Monday, March 20, at the Sabetha Emergency Services Building. Twenty-two ladies were present, along with two visitors.

President Teresa Deckinger opened the meeting by introducing our guest speaker, Rhonda Spellmeier, director of nursing at Sabetha Community Hospital. Spellmeier spoke about the Bi-Pap machine the Guild will be helping to purchase for the Emergency Room at Sabetha Hospital.

Spellmeier explained that the Bi-Pap is similar to a C-Pap machine , but will allow our Doctors the option of using this non-invasive equipment on patients with respiratory difficulties, without having to intubate them. She reported that the machine will cost around $12,000, which will include on-site training. Hopefully, it will be purchased in the very near future.

After our program, the minutes from the last meeting were read, along with the treasurer’s report. The group was reminded to pay dues for the year. In other business, they decided to print more copies of the Sabetha Hospital History book.

The hospital Employee Recognition Tea will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Volunteers signed up to bake cookies for the event, and to serve at the tea. A delicious lunch was served, and the group was informed that next month is Occupational Therapy month at the hospital. The group also was reminded the Bloodmobile would be in Sabetha on Tuesday, March 21.

There being no further business, the meeting was ended at 1 p.m.