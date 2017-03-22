Sabetha students to present ‘An Evening of Culture: Faith County II’

Students at Sabetha High School will be presenting “An Evening of Culture: Faith County II” by Mark Landon Smith for their spring play.

Public showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1. All performances will be held in the Sabetha Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.

Setting

The Mineola Council for Cultural Recognition is presenting Romeo and Juliet for their community theater play. Even though most of the cast do not remember their lines, the set isn’t finished, a scoreboard is buzzing and a dog keeps barking offstage, they’re gonna give it a go. There is only one way to describe it – awe-inspirin’.

Cast

Cast members include the following: Violet Farkle (Kelcie Swogger), Mildred Carson (Laura Edelman), Faye McFaye (Michaela Krebs), Ruthann Barns (Grace Kuenzi), Naomi Carson (Mackenzie Garber), Gladys Pimbleton (Lauren Herbster), Rose Bud (Rachel Edwards), Norma Dodson (Samantha Edwards), Gertrude Brown (Ashton Buser), Lottie Grange (Kesair Brubeck), Delbert Fink (Seth Burdick), Luther Carson (Max Pease), LeRoy Carson (Joseph Gruber), Bubba Bedford (Eric Renyer), Bud Bud (Henry Glynn), Skeeter (Kyle Grimm) and Old Man Jenkins (Payton Lippert).

Members of the Mineola Council for Cultural Recognition include Anna Polson, Emily Strathman, Cheyan Rokey, Norea Menold and Jadyn Graybill.

Members of the Happy Heifer Staff include Ainsley Smith, Gracie Robinson, Anna Scott, Deborah Edelman, Rachel Kuenzi, Sofia Kuenzi, Amelia Martin, Nicole Kuenzi, Charles Kuenzi, Cody Meyer, Kaleb Grimm and James Stone.