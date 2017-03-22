Spring has arrived and with it…

Monday, March 20, signaled the end of the winter season! Other than a few cold snaps that blew through the area, we experienced a relatively mild winter.

With the coming of spring is a flurry of activity in the area. We have one activity coming up that warrants some attention and some recognition. In less than two months, there is a benefit golf tournament coming to the area. This is not a new event, by any means. In fact, this will be the 26th time it has taken place.

The 26th Annual NCTC Golf Benefit will take place on Sunday, May 7, at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Seneca. This tournament is a four-person scramble that is open to men and women. This is one of many tournaments that will take place in the area this spring and summer. What makes this tournament special and worthy of recognition today? It is because of who and what it represents. This tournament is a fundraiser for the residents of our community and neighboring communities that have special needs that are met by the special staff of the Nemaha County Training Center.

Some quick history of the training center shows us that it was established back in 1975 as a corporation set up as a non-profit and private organization providing services for individuals affected by mental retardation and developmental disabilities. It services individuals in Nemaha County and provides services such as vocational, residential and case coordination. The training center in our county services approximately 60 adults and provides case coordination for five children and their families. This large responsibility of the training center requires a considerable amount of staffing, and currently there is a staff of around 54 people employed — 21 based out of Sabetha and 33 based out of Seneca.

In case you did not catch that fact, there is a need for almost one staff member for each resident being assisted! With that being said, you can probably deduce that a large portion of their yearly budget would have to go to salaries for the staff. The staff salary requirements projected are close to $1.75 million with the total operating budget for 2017 projected as $2.25 million. This is no small endeavor!

These dollars help provide vocational services for most of the residents. A quick breakdown of the residents show that 16 are served in NCTC’s group homes, seven live in their own home or apartment, 10 live at Lakeside Terrace, a small number at local nursing homes and the rest live with family members. The impact that NCTC has had and will have on the residents of our community cannot be quantified. It is one of the most worthwhile corporations operating in Nemaha County directly touching so many lives.

Every year when The Herald receives the brochure announcing the upcoming tournament, I gather the staff and read them the numbers from the fact sheet. I am always so impressed with this organization! I love being given the opportunity to donate back.

If you would like to join in and help the residents of our community served by NCTC, call 785-336-6116 and talk to Alice Lackey. I am sure she would love to hear from you!