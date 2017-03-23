Nemaha County Commission

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, March 20, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Commissioners accepted the resignation of Rodney Strahm as Berwick Township Treasurer and appointed Ross Montgomery to this position effective April 1. Commissioners signed the appointment letter for Montgomery as presented.

A quote from Fry and Associates, Inc. was approved for a new transfer station for the playground equipment located at the Nemaha County Community Building. The amount should not exceed $1,987.73 and is to be paid out of Capital Outlay Funds.

The commissioners left the meeting room at 10:20 a.m. to look at the completed remodeling work done in the Law Enforcement Center. They returned to the meeting room at 11:05 a.m.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that the crew has been hauling chips out of Onaga, and that the dust control ad will be in the paper this week and on the radio next week.

Haverkamp received notification that the county will be receiving a second payment from the 2016 Federal Fund Exchange Program.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that there are currently 16 inmates being held in the jail. Twelve individuals were booked into the jail this past week. Vernon said he plans to use Kendal Grimm as relief in the Sheriff’s Department.

Vernon requested an executive session with commissioners. A 10-minute executive session was held to discuss a legal matter. Present for the executive session was the commissioners, County Attorney Brad Lippert, Sheriff Vernon and Schultejans. No action was taken following the executive session.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the March 13 meeting. The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of March.

The commissioners met Monday, March 27. Those minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.