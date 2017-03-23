Reavis-Ashley DAR

Submitted by Ann Smith

Reavis-Ashley chapter DAR met at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Falls City, Neb., for a luncheon meeting. Members present were Regent Leota Uhri, Secretary Ann Smith, Lola Droge, Beverly Droge, Glenda Nelson, Beverly Kimmel, Dawn Feldkamp and Anne Moser.

Regent Uhri opened the business meeting with the chapter opening, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the American’s Creed.

President General’s message was read by Moser. National Defense report about the Kansas City village for homeless veterans was read by Feldkamp.

Droge read the Indian minutes about the Indian Corn festival. Nelson reported on an article in the Nebraska History magazine about a DAR member from Crete who was instrumental in planning the Nebraska state flag in 1925.

Minutes of the February meeting were read by Smith and approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Feldkamp and approved.

Regent Uhri read an invitation from the Omaha chapter of DAR, and Smith read one from the chapter in Hastings.

Officers for 2017-2018 were installed.

The next meeting will be the tea honoring the essay winners at 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Falls City, Neb. Officers will be the hostesses.