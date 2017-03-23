breaking news New

Securing the reds

Lyla Edelman accepts an award for the Sabetha Community from Melissa Boohar with Community Blood Center on Tuesday, March 21. The Sabetha community received an award from Community Blood Center as the best community for 2016, collecting 529 pints of blood during six blood drives held at City Hall Gym. These Sabetha blood drives saved 596 lives at local hospitals. Edelman is also a dedicated donor herself with 179 lifetime donations.

The city of Sabetha collected 76 units of blood at the Sabetha Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 21.

Edelmans Home Center was the sponsor for the food. Those helping with the blood drive were Jerre Lauer, Alice Zahner, Debby Thompson, Sue Brockhoff, Jan Isch and Barb Agee.

First time donors included Robin Hill, Scott Hill and Natalie N. Horton.

Double red donors included Robert E. Lehmann and Jeffrey D. Wenger.

Other donors included the following: Stephen J. Aberle, Marcia Adams, Barbara Agee, Kaylee Rae Allen, Bradley J. Baker, Larry H. Bauerle, Sue Ellen Brockhoff, Nadine E. Champlin, Cheryl A. Deters, Derek G. Deters, Janet Duncan, Lyla M. Edelman, Steven L. Edelman, Duane A. Eilert, Adam G. Enneking, Carole L. Feek, Cynthia Fehr, Douglas B. Fortmeyer, Kim S. Gudenkauf, Donna Halstead, Charleen Kay Hartter, Jed W. Hartter, Jacob D. Hartter, Beth R. Hartter, Nathan J. Hemman, Kenneth L. Herbster, Zachary Hill, Sheila M. Huls, Odetta Koch, Kailey Kramer, Kay J. Krogmann, Geraldine J. Lauer, Shan G. Lemar, Peggy Manley, Sandra J. Matney, Terri L. Mckim, Sheri R. Menold, Joyce M. Meyer, Corey E. Meyer, James C. Meyer, Susan J. Meyer, Amy M. Mitchell, Linda S. Montgomery, Mark E. Nenadov, Brenda Nenadov, Alan Niehues, Keith G. Niehues, Jeffrey Niehues, John P. Rebant, Gregory A. Renyer, Carol B. Rippe, Thomas J. Robinson,  William A. Roggenkamp, Andrea M. Roggenkamp, Alison R. Roggenkamp, Glenda L. Rokey, Denise A. Schmelzle, Leslie D. Scoby, Lisa Marie Snyder, Allan C. Spellmeier, Gloria J. Stoller, Lesly Strahm, Clark David Strahm, Payton L. Strahm, Wilfred R. Strahm, Joshua R. Tackett, Krystal Tangeman, Kara C. Tramp, Dale W. Ulrich, Randy J. Weda, Timothy Wenger, Brenda J. Wenger, Debra Denise Wenger, Rixey N. Wertenberger, Charlene L. Wilhelm, Galen F. Wiltz, Emily E. Winkler, Sharon L. Winkler and Ronald Wittmer.

The next blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, at Sabetha City Hall Gym.

The Sabetha Herald3462 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password