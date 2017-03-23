Securing the reds

The city of Sabetha collected 76 units of blood at the Sabetha Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 21.

Edelmans Home Center was the sponsor for the food. Those helping with the blood drive were Jerre Lauer, Alice Zahner, Debby Thompson, Sue Brockhoff, Jan Isch and Barb Agee.

First time donors included Robin Hill, Scott Hill and Natalie N. Horton.

Double red donors included Robert E. Lehmann and Jeffrey D. Wenger.

Other donors included the following: Stephen J. Aberle, Marcia Adams, Barbara Agee, Kaylee Rae Allen, Bradley J. Baker, Larry H. Bauerle, Sue Ellen Brockhoff, Nadine E. Champlin, Cheryl A. Deters, Derek G. Deters, Janet Duncan, Lyla M. Edelman, Steven L. Edelman, Duane A. Eilert, Adam G. Enneking, Carole L. Feek, Cynthia Fehr, Douglas B. Fortmeyer, Kim S. Gudenkauf, Donna Halstead, Charleen Kay Hartter, Jed W. Hartter, Jacob D. Hartter, Beth R. Hartter, Nathan J. Hemman, Kenneth L. Herbster, Zachary Hill, Sheila M. Huls, Odetta Koch, Kailey Kramer, Kay J. Krogmann, Geraldine J. Lauer, Shan G. Lemar, Peggy Manley, Sandra J. Matney, Terri L. Mckim, Sheri R. Menold, Joyce M. Meyer, Corey E. Meyer, James C. Meyer, Susan J. Meyer, Amy M. Mitchell, Linda S. Montgomery, Mark E. Nenadov, Brenda Nenadov, Alan Niehues, Keith G. Niehues, Jeffrey Niehues, John P. Rebant, Gregory A. Renyer, Carol B. Rippe, Thomas J. Robinson, William A. Roggenkamp, Andrea M. Roggenkamp, Alison R. Roggenkamp, Glenda L. Rokey, Denise A. Schmelzle, Leslie D. Scoby, Lisa Marie Snyder, Allan C. Spellmeier, Gloria J. Stoller, Lesly Strahm, Clark David Strahm, Payton L. Strahm, Wilfred R. Strahm, Joshua R. Tackett, Krystal Tangeman, Kara C. Tramp, Dale W. Ulrich, Randy J. Weda, Timothy Wenger, Brenda J. Wenger, Debra Denise Wenger, Rixey N. Wertenberger, Charlene L. Wilhelm, Galen F. Wiltz, Emily E. Winkler, Sharon L. Winkler and Ronald Wittmer.

The next blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, at Sabetha City Hall Gym.