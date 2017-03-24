Area athletes selected to compete in NEK All-Star Games

Three area athletes have been selected to compete in the 31st annual Northeast Kansas All-Star games on Sunday, April 2, at Highland Community College.

Sabetha High School seniors Lauren Huber and Grace Kuenzi will be members of the gold teams in both the volleyball and girls’ basketball games.

Wetmore High School senior Dakota McQueen also will be a member of the gold team for the girls’ basketball game.

The volleyball game will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the girls’ basketball game at 4 p.m.

All games can be heard on Kanzaland radio (both 103.9 KNZA and 92.1 KMZA), along with KAIR 93.7 FM and also streamed online. The game broadcasts will include interviews with the athletes and area coaches.