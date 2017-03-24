Axtell principal resigns, new principal hired

A change in leadership is complete at Axtell Public School, following the resignation of current APS Principal Larry Geist.

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education accepted Geist’s resignation at a special board meeting held Tuesday, March 21. By the end of the week, a new principal had been hired — Jayson Tynon, current APS K-12 physical education teacher and activities director.

Superintendent Todd Evans announced Friday, March 24, that Tynon has accepted a contract for the principal position for the 2017-18 school year.

“I am excited about his vision and the leadership that he can provide to enhance the educational experience in Axtell,” Evans said. “I am also excited about his contribution to the USD No. 113 administrative team. Please help me welcome him to his new leadership role.”

Geist Resignation

At the February School Board meeting, all administrator contracts except Geist’s were renewed, though the reasoning was not made public. The board then voted to renew Geist’s contract at the March 13 School Board meeting, only to receive his resignation letter two days later.

“It is with great regret that I offer my resignation as Axtell Public School principal at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year,” Geist wrote in his resignation letter. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the time in Axtell and USD 113, but feel this is an opportunity I must pursue. I love the students and staff here, and I will miss them very much as I enter this next chapter in my career.”

“I appreciate the support I have had from Mr. Evans and can truly say he is one of the best superintendents I have ever worked for,” he said. “I have also enjoyed working with the administrative team at USD 113 as they are a very dedicated group of educators that truly have the best interests of our students in and as they move USD 113 forward.”

Geist has been offered a combination Superintendent/K-12 Principal position with USD No. 399 Paradise, located about 45 minutes northeast of Hays. USD No. 399 had a total student headcount of 113 for the 2016-17 school year. Geist said his wife has been offered a position in the district, as well.

Geist served as Axtell principal for one year.