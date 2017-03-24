Nemaha County District Court

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Christine Garber of Bern, found guilty of giving a worthless check. Ordered to pay fines, fees, costs and restitution in the amount of $285.

Harold Fischer of Goff, found guilty of count one – battery. Sentenced to 90 days in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $363 fines, fees and costs.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Sabetha Family Practice vs. April and Richard McLeod of Troy, Ala. Judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $285.05 plus interest and costs.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Martha Fund of Wetmore. Judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $3,686.68 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Jesse Richard Ford of Axtell. Judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,783.70 plus interest and costs.

The Berwick Cooperative Oil Co. vs. Steven Holthaus of Seneca. Judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $498.38 plus interest and costs.

SMALL CLAIMS FINISHED

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. John and Serena Eppich. Judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $567.26 plus interest and costs.

TRAFFIC CASES

Ethan Becker of Corning, speeding 83/55. $285 fines and costs.

Noah Pollock of Powhattan, speeding 81/55, $267 fines and fees.

Brad Deters of Afton, Okla., speeding 76/55, $222 fines and fees.

Djuan Scudder of Highland, driving while suspended, $253 fines and fees.

Amadou Baraze of Houston, Texas, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and speeding 94/65, $354 fines and fees.

Bayli Seay of Barnhart, Mo., speeding 106/65, $468 fines and fees.

Brianna Richardson of Oketo, speeding 85/65, $213 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Joe Jiminez Jr. of Marysville, speeding 78/65, $221 fines, fees and costs.