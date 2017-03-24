Nemaha County Sheriff 3.23.2017

ARRESTS

Brian D. Morton, 43, of Home was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 22, on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation. Morton was released on $2,500 own recognizance (OR) bond by the court on March 22, with a court date of April 19 at 1:30 p.m.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:48 p.m. Monday, March 20, Aaron C. Eisenbarth, 43, of Holton was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75, 0.6 mile south of 216th Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

At 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Freddie A. Leuthold, 75, of Bern was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 36 at First Street in Seneca in the far right westbound lane. David A. Craighton, 26, of Clear Lake, Iowa, also was traveling westbound at the same location in the left westbound lane. Leuthold attempted to make a left turn onto First Street and struck Craighton’s semi. Leuthold was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, and Craighton was driving a 2016 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

At 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Abigail R. Leonard, 17, of Seneca was traveling south on O Road, 1/4 mile south of 96th Road when she lost control on the gravel and drove off of a bridge, ending in the creek bottom. She was driving a 2004 Ford Escape. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, Joshua P. Engelken, 41, of Wamego was traveling northbound on E Road, 1/2 mile south of Eighth Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.