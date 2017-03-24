Seneca family earns distinction

The Haverkamp family, owners of Kelly Hills Dairy in Seneca, has been named among the 2017 Members of Distinction by Dairy Farmers of America.

The Members of Distinction program recognizes dairy farmers who excel on their operations, in their communities and in the industry. Honorees inspire others through their actions, leadership and involvement. They represent the best of the dairy industry.

DFA comprises more than 13,000 farmer-owners across the United States. Each year, one notable member farm from each of DFA’s seven regional Areas is selected to receive this honor. Kelly Hills Dairy represents the Cooperative’s Central Area.

Brian Haverkamp has never been satisfied with the status quo. Whether it’s new technology and facilities or ongoing employee training, Brian and his wife, Kristina, are constantly looking for ways to improve and grow their dairy.

Since 2002 when Brian took over from his parents, the couple has expanded the dairy from 200 cows to about 550 cows, with the addition of a new freestall barn, renovated milking parlor and a flushing system, which was one of the first in the area.

“I wanted to build a dairy that was for the future, one that wasn’t going to live in the past,” B. Haverkamp said.

The Haverkamps also depend on the operation’s 15 full-time employees to keep milk quality high and the cows comfortable. Working with the Kansas State University extension, the operation has hosted several training seminars on milking procedures, hoof trimming, artificial insemination and more.

“The employees we have here are awesome,” B. Haverkamp said. “We treat them like family.”

As they look to the future, the Haverkamps are working to grow an operation that can be passed down to the next generation. Together, with their daughter, Ashley Hunninghake and her husband, Kevin, the Haverkamps are planning another expansion, with hopes of extending a freestall barn, as well as looking at additional technology, including a robotic milking system.