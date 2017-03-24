Three Sabetha alums join National Society of Collegiate Scholars

Submitted

Nathaniel Niehues and Lindsay Meyer, 2016 graduates of Sabetha High School, and Lindsay Aberle, a 2015 graduate of Sabetha High School, were recently named as new members of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Niehues and Meyer attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Niehues is majoring in mechanical engineering and Meyer is majoring in pre-interior design. Aberle attends the University of Kansas where she is majoring in applied behavioral science with an emphasis in autism.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement,” said Stephen E. Loflin, NSCS Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Membership gives students access to a number of amazing benefits including career and networking resources, scholarships, travel and service projects both on campus and in the community.”

NSCS is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and is the nation’s only interdisciplinary honors organization and first-year and second-year college students. Membership is by invitation only, based on grade point average and class standing. NSCS has over one million lifetime members and 300 chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

For more information about the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, please call 202-265-9000 or visit NSCS’website, nscs.org.