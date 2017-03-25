Neighbor-2-Neighbor: the ‘Susie’ that every town needs

A 9-year-old boy is sitting at his desk and suddenly, there is a puddle between his feet and the front of his pants are wet. He thinks his heart is going to stop because he cannot possibly imagine how this has happened. It’s never happened before, and he knows that when the boys find out he will never hear the end of it. When the girls find out, they’ll never speak to him.

The boy believes his heart is going to stop. He puts his head down and prays this prayer: “Dear God, this is an emergency! I need help now!” He looks up from his prayer and here comes the teacher with a look in her eyes that says he has been discovered. As the teacher is walking toward him, a classmate named Susie is carrying a goldfish bowl that is filled with water. Susie trips in front of the teacher and dumps the bowl of water in the boy’s lap.

The boy pretends to be angry, but all the while is saying to himself, “Thank you, Lord! Thank you, Lord!” Now instead of being the object of ridicule, the boy is the object of sympathy. The teacher rushes him downstairs and gives him gym shorts to put on while his pants dry out. All the other children are on their hands and knees cleaning up around his desk.

Finally, at the end of the day, as they are waiting for the bus, the boy walks over to Susie and whispers, “You did that on purpose, didn’t you?” Susie whispers back, “I wet my pants once too.”

All of us go through good and bad things in life. Let us always remember how we felt when we were in a hard place in life. And then help us to understand another’s situation and when given an opportunity to help someone who needs it, we step forward.

The Greater Sabetha Community Foundation partners with organizations. One such program is Neighbor-2-Neighbor. This Sabetha-based program seeks to connect individuals, churches and organizations with families or individuals who need assistance.

Neighbor-2-Neighbor projects range from cleanup projects (garbage bags, mops and buckets) and home repairs (hammers, saws and nails), to financial assistance. Here are a few examples:

• Yard cleanup and debris removal, trimming bushes, landscaping, etc.

• Home repairs such as fixing doors and windows, repairing porches, repairing siding, painting, etc.

• Support for families experiencing hardship after a fire, medical emergency, etc.

Sometimes all it takes is a little elbow grease, a few nails, some paint and a hand up when tragedy strikes to make someone’s life better and home a little nicer. Serving individuals in our community in this way, Neighbor-2-Neighbor is a great way to elevate people who need a hand, to express care and compassion for individuals, while also improving a whole community.

There are multiple ways that projects can be funded. Neighbor-2-Neighbor funds are available through donations made to the program via the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation (www.sabethafoundation.org). Some projects are eligible for Thrivent Action Team funds.

Churches, civic organizations and individuals can also fund projects. It depends on each individual situation and need.

Be a part of an organization that is stepping forward in our community to be that “Susie,” who remembers and is there to help when bad things happen in life. Make the call to make a difference: 785-285-1501.