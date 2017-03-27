Brown County Sheriff 3.27.17

There are 24 inmates in the Brown County Jail – five females and 19 males.

ARRESTS

On March 21, Shawn Clay, 21, of Horton was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

On March 23, Timothy Esslinger, 45, of Everest was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 24, Michael Senn, 33, of Elk City, Okla., was arrested on a $2,500 Ford County failure to appear warrant.

On March 25, Caleb Barnes, 39, of Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.

On March 25, David Graves, 24, of Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of battery and also violated condition of bond.