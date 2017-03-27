Lights out! Mini challenge from Walk Kansas

The eight week Walk Kansas program has begun in the Meadowlark District with 40 teams. This year there are weekly mini-challenges that are simple, although maybe not that easy to achieve. We all benefit from a good night’s sleep and setting a consistent bedtime can help you sleep better.

This challenge invites you to establish a routine of going to bed at the same time each evening, give or take 30 minutes. Ideally, you also set a specific time to get up every morning and allow seven to nine hours of rest time.

Why is rest so important? Sleep deprivation has been proven to impair your performance, concentration and memory. It can make you feel irritable and can lead you to overeat.

Establishing a consistent bedtime can be difficult, but it’s worth it. When you get adequate sleep, your heart and mind can rejuvenate and you feel better!

This week, plan ahead so you can turn in at approximately the same time each evening. Is this something you could continue to do as a healthful lifestyle habit?