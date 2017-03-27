Mildred Streit

Mildred Streit

Mildred L. Streit, 93, of Seneca, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at the Crestview Manor.

Mildred was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Wichita, to Earl and Iva (Boucher) Heaton. She was united in marriage to Raymond Streit on July 15, 1950, and moved to their farm northeast of Seneca. Ray and Millie had six children: Richard, Janet, Mike, Don, Ken and Dennis.

She spent her life caring for her family. When her children were young, she spent many hours gardening and preserving food for her family of eight. Millie’s grandchildren loved spending time at the farm, and they all knew they were welcome there. She was loved by her family and will be missed by all.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Raymond, in 2001; two sons, Dennis in 1977, and Richard in 1990; and one brother, Sonny Heaton in 1999.

She is survived by one daughter, Janet Streit; three sons, Mike, Don and Ken Streit; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 27, at the Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca. Interment will be made at the Seneca Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Seneca, sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle, Seneca, KS 66538.

The Sabetha Herald 3/29/2017