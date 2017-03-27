breaking news New

Project Prom committee seeks volunteers

Submitted by Amy Mitchell

Sabetha High School’s Project Prom Committee has been busy planning the annual Project Prom event. This year’s theme is #SHSafterprom2K17. The event will be held from 1 to 4 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at The Main Event.

This is an alcohol and drug free lock-in for SHS students and their dates. The night will be full of games, prizes, food and fun!

Anyone interested in helping with this event can contact Loretta Buser at 785-285-1595, Alanna Engelken at 785-285-0493 or Tammy Ulrich at 785-285-1079.

