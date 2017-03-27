Project Prom committee seeks volunteers

Submitted by Amy Mitchell

Sabetha High School’s Project Prom Committee has been busy planning the annual Project Prom event. This year’s theme is #SHSafterprom2K17. The event will be held from 1 to 4 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at The Main Event.

This is an alcohol and drug free lock-in for SHS students and their dates. The night will be full of games, prizes, food and fun!

Anyone interested in helping with this event can contact Loretta Buser at 785-285-1595, Alanna Engelken at 785-285-0493 or Tammy Ulrich at 785-285-1079.