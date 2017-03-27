Westar continues power reliability improvements

More progress has been made on power infrastructure in the Sabetha, Bern and Seneca area. Westar Energy has been working to improve the reliability in the area for more than a year.

The East Nemaha Substation, south of 144th Road on the west side of W Road, was completed in November. This substation serves all but a two-mile stretch, which will be completed in 2018, along with a new 115 kV transmission line feeding east out of the new substation. This final two-mile stretch of new distribution line will be built onto the new transmission line. This will run along 144th Road from W Road to Y Road.

“It is a later phase in the project, because we had to make some route adjustments that affected it,” said Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig. “With the progress made so far, service to the area is more reliable. The area is less susceptible to outages and equipment has been installed to lessen the impact of outages by reducing the number of customers affected and the length of outages.”

In mid-March, Westar Energy crews also started building four miles of new 34.5 kV line to improve the loop feed into Sabetha. This adds a second route to deliver electricity into the area.

“Several miles of the existing line are inaccessible during bad weather, so the line is being relocated to the road and the old line will be removed,” Penzig said.

New equipment has been installed that will allow quicker restoration of the line feeding Sabetha – should a problem occur. The equipment can be remotely operated to switch Sabetha to the alternate feed, if necessary.

Work on the line in and around Bern has been completed. Equipment in the Bern substation also has been updated. Crews are now working on the line west of Bern. It is expected to be complete within the next three weeks. Crews then will begin work on a new 34.5 kV line going south along Kansas Highway 63.