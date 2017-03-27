Wetmore High School to present zombie-filled comedy

Submitted by Linda Boyd

Wetmore High School will present the Tim Kelly comedy, “Attack of the Zombies,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31. The storyline centers around four teenagers planning a school dance in an old abandoned and reportedly haunted farmhouse, only to discover that the farmhouse really is indeed haunted.

“This is unlike any show I have ever directed,” said Linda Boyd, Wetmore High School English teacher. “It’s funny, but at the same time, there are always two questions the audience will need to ask themselves, ‘What is reality,’ and ‘What will happen next?’ The students have really thrown themselves into this play and we have had a great deal of fun rehearsing.”

Senior Dez Fund will be creating the special zombie make-up for the show.

“I love creating scary make-up, so I was so glad when this show was selected for our spring play,” Fund said.

The following students are involved in the play: freshmen Lindsey Barrett, Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers, Dakota Johnson and Kevin Shumaker; sophomores Mariah Rameriz, Sophia Amon, Katie Vance, Ally Davis, Cooper Duryea, Alyssa Montgomery, Britton Myers, River Shuler, Joel Hutfles and Lauryn Scott; juniors Faith Bratcher, Robbie Ballenger, Beau Henninger, Jill Henry, McKayla Henry, Chanler Morfitt, Jossie Shumaker, Alena Pfrang and Kyler Vance; seniors Aaron Achten, Rachel Bloom, Dez Fund and Dakota McQueen.

Advance sale ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and students. Tickets will be $1 more at the door. Patrons are encouraged to call 785-866-2860 for more information.