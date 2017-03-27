Wild Times: He will stop eventually, Part II

Bernard asked, “Do you know how fortunate Brian was to have taken that Chamois on the first day?”

I just looked at him knowing an explanation would soon follow. Bernard did not say a whole lot, unless it was about the workings of firearms, so when he opened up I was listening.

“This is a really good area for Red Stag and just so-so for Chamois,” Bernard said. “There are not a lot of them in these parts of these mountains.”

With that being said, I was kind of wondering why we were set up on the edge of this canyon with our optics.

“There are probably more of them here than we think but they are hard to spot but we will glass here awhile and see what turns up,” Bernard said.

We stayed put for a while, glassing the far hillsides but nothing was turning up. After a long morning of glassing, Bernard decided that we would work our way up the canyon. With the morning sun now well up in the sky, we headed for new territory. We worked our way up a drainage that dropped down into the canyon we were glassing. It had the most beautiful little stream running down the middle of it. There was a cool breeze in our face the whole way up the drainage.

We walked for a couple of hours and spotted nothing. It was now almost noon. We stopped for lunch. It was one of the most beautiful days I have ever spent out in the field pursing big game. There was not much wind and the sky was a beautiful deep blue with a few clouds dotting the horizon. We packed up and headed back from where we had come. As we worked our way back, we spotted another member of our party down the canyon. We met up with them about an hour later.

“We spotted a Chamois buck about an hour ago bedded down on a hillside north of here,” said my hunting partner Tom. “He is a long ways up the hillside from where we saw him. It will be quite a hike!”

We headed to the area where the Chamois was spotted. We were on the top of a massive canyon. It was an incredible view.

We began glassing the hillside for the lone Chamois. It was not long before one of the party picked up the bedded Chamois. He was about a mile away on a tussock dotted hillside.

“He is definitely worth going after,” Bernard said. “Let’s work out a game plan here.”

There were eight of us gathered together on the rim of the canyon with all of us eying the bedded Chamois. The three guides put their heads together and came up with a game plan. Bernard and I would drop down into the bottom of the canyon via a little offshoot ravine.

“Chamois have incredible eyesight!” Bernard said. “We cannot just walk up from below him. He will spot us long before we get into range.”

Bernard and I dumped all of our gear except for my rifle and our binoculars and headed off to our left. We left the rest of the gang on the rim of the canyon to watch the unfolding stalk. If we could drop down into the bottom of the canyon undetected, we could then work our way to the right where we would be right below the bedded chamois.

From where we stood, it looked like there was enough brush on the slope below the chamois that we could stay concealed and possibly get within 300 yards of the unsuspecting Chamois.

We began the long descent down to the bottom. It was incredibly steep but we soon picked up a game trail and worked our way down with relative ease. It took us about half an hour to get to the bottom. Upon reaching the bottom, the air was considerably cooler. We were shrouded in complete shade, the canyon was so deep!

We worked our way back to the right and climbed for a small distance and then pulled up the binoculars. It did not take long before we both picked up the sleeping chamois. He was bedded down in such a position that he would be looking directly at us if we tried to work up toward him. As if on cue, the Chamois suddenly jumped to his feet and began to climb higher.

“Did he see us?” I asked Bernard.

“Not a chance,” said Bernard. “He just wants to move.”

“How far do you think he will go?” I asked.

“It does not matter,” Bernard said in a matter-of-fact voice. “He will stop eventually and when he does, we will be right behind him.”