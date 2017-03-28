Editorial: Added sports prove beneficial

According to the National Federation of State and High School Associations (NFHS), participating in different sports and activities in high school has many benefits for students. Some of the benefits they mention include instilling a sense of pride in school and community, teaching lifelong lessons and skills of teamwork and self discipline, and facilitating the physical and emotional development of the nation’s youth.

Some of these benefits were mentioned at the Dec. 16, 2015, Prairie Hills USD No. 113 meeting, when Sabetha High School coach and teacher Nathan Bauman proposed adding baseball and softball starting in the spring of 2017 after a student survey showed a big interest in adding these sports. He said that participation in spring sports has declined, and being active in athletics offers students an opportunity to build their soft skills.

Fast forward to the present, and SHS students proved that adding these activities would increase participation in the spring substantially. According to rosters supplied by SHS, there are 111 athletes and five managers out of 245 students who will be heading to practices after school instead of heading home. This is a 47 percent student body participation rate in spring sports, compared to the 27 percent in the spring of 2016.

The number of students who participated in golf and track last year did not decrease due to the addition of baseball and softball. Currently, there are 48 students out for track compared to the 45 in 2016, and golf stayed the same with 22 athletes for both years; and now softball will have 22 athletes and baseball will have 24.

Being a softball and baseball fan, I am very excited that the board voted to add these two sports to SHS and believe it will teach students the aforementioned benefits and soft skills, as well as increase community support and participation.

The baseball and softball teams will start their inaugural seasons at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Be sure to head to the ball fields tomorrow to show your support for all of these athletes and coaches and to experience the beginning of these two new traditions in Sabetha.