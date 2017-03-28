Livengoods say ‘Thank you’

Thank you!

The family of Leonard Langdon Livengood want to thank all of you who have expressed your sympathy for our loss. Your contributions of many beautiful flowers and donations to the Sabetha Community Hospital are also very much appreciated.

Additionally, we want to recognize the Apostolic Christian Home and Hospice Care staff for their continued wonderful care and concern.

Chuck and Judy Livengood, Shirley (Livengood) Bozone, Lee and Audra Livengood, and families