Sabetha City Commission

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27. Present were Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen and City Clerk Steve Compo. Mayor Doug Clark and Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer were absent.

Commissioners approved a bid for the West Loop electrical improvements from Watts Electric Company of Waverly, Neb. The bid was $323,376.26.

Larry Grose of Saylor Insurance and Roy Frey of SBS Insurance presented insurance bids – one from the city’s current insurance provider EMC Insurance, and one from Travelers Insurance. Commissioners approved the bid of $214,647 from EMC, which is the current provider.

Also at the meeting:

Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck presented the police report.

Commissioners approved the March 13 minutes and Wage Resolution No. 2017-04 for Marty Sykes as a part-time employee. Also approved was Ordinance No. 1519, regarding floodplain management. See the ordinance on Page 7A of this week’s Herald.

The next commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, at City Hall.