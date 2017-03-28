School funding bill hits committee

A new school funding bill is now on the table of the K-12 Budget Committee. Revamping K-12 school funding was already on the Kansas Legislature’s “To Do” list this session, and the Kansas Supreme Court’s early March ruling imposing a June 30 deadline to create an adequate funding formula has only fanned the flame.

The funding bill — HB 2410 — is set for continuing hearings and discussions at the committee level this week. It is expected to be advanced by the House K-12 Budget Committee to the full House by next week.

HB 2410 would increase public education funding by $80 million per year. According to estimates by the Kansas State Department of Education, the state would pay $3.161 billion on public schools next year under the new plan — as it currently stands — as compared to the $3.081 billion it is spending this year.

HB 2410 establishes “Foundation Aid” for each district based on enrollment, with an immediate increase in the base aid from $3,852 per student to $4,170 per student, plus numerous weightings. This base aid would increase each year based upon the Midwest consumer price index for the preceding year.

As with any funding bill, there are bound to be districts that win and districts that lose according to the adjustments.

Prairie Hills USD No. 113 would look to gain, in Foundation Aid, $277,819 — or about $261 per student. Other nearby districts would also see increases in Foundation Aid, formerly known as Base State Aid. Hiawatha would gain about $603 per student, Nemaha Central would gain about $213 per student and Vermillion (Centralia-Frankfort) would gain about $735 per student. On the other hand, Holton would look to lose about $543 per student, and Jackson Heights would lose about $443 per student.

While this Foundation Aid is generated from a statewide mill levy, local districts also would be required to raise local taxes to provide the local share — 20 percent — of “Foundation Aid,” $1,150 per student. Additionally, districts would then have the option to raise additional money for “Local Enhancement Budget” of up to $288 per student, and “Local Activities Budget” of up to $212 per student.

Local taxes would be subsidized with state aid, equalizing total funding so that taxpayers in lower-wealth districts would not have to pay higher tax rates in order to generate funding levels similar to that of higher-wealth districts.

Of note, HB 2410 in its current form includes an adjustment to fully fund all-day kindergarten by the 2019-20 school year. Kindergarten students currently are counted as 1/2, so this change would double kindergarten funding.

Reactions

“With so many winners and losers, I think that there will be some political challenges with passage of the bill in its current form,” said Todd Evans, USD No. 113 Superintendent. “But I appreciate the work of the legislators who were willing to roll out a proposal. Too many times we just hear from critics in the legislature who are not providing potential solutions.”

Evans also said that one of the comments circulating within superintendent circles is that the formula for determine FTE — Full Time Equivalency enrollment — is too complicated.

“The new formula [proposed] appears to be more complicated than the previous formula,” Evans said.

In testimony given before the Kansas House K-12 Education Budget Committee by Mark Tallman, associate director for advocacy for the Kansas Association of School Boards, KASB is neutral on the bill.

“We want to recognize the committee’s work so far in developing a new school finance proposal that addresses many of the structural requirements we believe a finance system requires,” Tallman said. “However, we believe the level of additional revenue provided in this bill as introduced falls far short of what is required to help students succeed as required by the State Board of Education’s Kansas Can vision, the position our members have adopted, and perhaps most importantly, the Rose capacities identified by the Kansas Supreme Court.”

The Kansas State Board of Education has estimated that an additional $566 million is needed next year to bring school funding up to “adequacy” and advance the Board’s “Kansans Can” vision.