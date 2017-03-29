Feels like home

Upon learning that the local Girl Scouts were in need of a location to call “home,” the Albany Historical Society Board of Directors took quick action.

The Girl Scouts — which includes approximately 40 local girls — currently occupy a room in the Midtown Building. However, the City of Sabetha has agreed to turn the building over to a local Health and Wellness Committee. The Health and Wellness Committee plans to demolish the building and rebuild in its place a private Health and Wellness Center.

As a result of the building changing hands, the Girl Scouts were notified in early March that the room needed to be vacated within 30 days, leaving the Girl Scouts without a place to store items owned by the various troops, or to hold meetings.

A former Girl Scout leader, Sherri McNary, contacted the Albany Historical Society and let the board know about the Scouts’ need. The Albany board met March 6 and voted unanimously to allow Girl Scouts to use the community building at Albany, as well as the Albany grounds.

“We have a very successful relationship with the Busy Jayhawkers 4-H Club that we let use our facilities,” said Alex Dawdy, president of the Albany Historical Society Board of Directors. “We’ve also been looking at ways to get more use and visibility to the public. When Girl Scouts asked us, we thought that was a win-win for both groups.”

Joy Wilcock, Girl Scout Troop 7200 Leader and Service Unit No. 714 Coordinator, said she is “thrilled” about Albany’s decision and generosity.

“I am so happy they have stepped up to the plate,” Wilcock said. “Albany offers a really cool location for us to hold our meetings and activities.”

Not only has Albany offered the space to the local Girl Scouts, but also the entire service unit.

“The Sabetha location was used to hold our service unit meetings, which includes about 30 area troops,” Wilcock said. “The Albany board is allowing us to hold those there, as well. They are being hugely generous!”

Members of the Albany Historical Society Board include the following: Dawdy, Don Harvey, Les Wittwer, Alan Meyer, Jason Lang, Travis McCoy, Paul Huffman, Caleb Deckinger and Gayle McDonald.