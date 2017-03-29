Minister Speaks: True Christianity is truly unique

It has been a long time since I first came over the hill in 1984 and saw the Dairy Queen of Sabetha! Back then, I was working with the youth of Sabetha, started “The Building” on Main Street and gained a lot of new relationships, friends.

My desire back then was for students to see and understand what true Christianity was. Not an empty religion, an organization filled with rituals or a performance based relationship with God, but a relationship based on the grace of God. That desire has not changed.

There is a lot of confusion when it comes to having a relationship with God, and a lot of that confusion is due to the religious leaders and institutions like the church. Many have added rules to follow in order to be a true Christian, while others have made the Word of God nothing but a fairy tale book with some good advice about love.

The real truth is revealed in the Bible: “It is by grace that you are saved by faith, it is not from yourself, it is a gift from God, not by your works so that no one can boast.” It is an undeserved gift of grace from God that we simply receive by faith. It is THIS message that makes true Christianity unique.

All false religions require works. The fascinating thing is that True Christianity produces lives that are counter cultural. The culture says affairs and adultery are normal, True Christians disagree by belief and practice. The culture says that you can take the life of an unborn child, True Christians disagree by belief and practice. The culture takes Biblical truth and makes it subjective to their desires, True Christians hold fast to the Word of God as truth to be followed in belief and practice.

So, here are two challenges. First make sure that you have a real relationship with God by trusting wholly in Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross to forgive your sins. Your trust is in Him alone and His grace, not your efforts or activity. Second, if you are a True believer, make sure your life is reflecting that relationship both inside the home and outside in the community.

This is my heart’s desire, that everyone would know this truth and find real life.